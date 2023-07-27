Moscow ready to share with Africa integration know-how from Russia-Belarus Union — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to share its integration expertise gained from the Russia-Belarus Union State with its African partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in addressing a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"We are ready to share our integration expertise with our African partners in terms of the Union State of Belarus and Russia," he pointed out.

The president also emphasized that Russia was interested in working with all economic integration agencies in Africa, in particular through building ties between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The second Russia-Africa Summit, along with an economic and humanitarian forum, is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Similar to the first such event, the summit is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS, which is the information partner and photo hosting agency of the summit and forum, is also hosting the second Russia-Africa media forum.