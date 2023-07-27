Russia to provide support to needy states and regions, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia will provide support to needy states and regions and contribute to the fair distribution of resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum on Thursday.

"Our country will continue supporting needy states and regions, in particular, with its humanitarian deliveries. We seek to actively participate in building a fairer system of the distribution of resources. We are taking maximum efforts to avert a global food crisis," the Russian leader stressed.

The second Russia-Africa summit is running at the Expoforum exhibition center in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Concurrently, the summit’s economic and humanitarian forum has been organized. Similar to the first Russia-Africa summit held in 2019, the current event is running under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development."

