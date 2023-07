MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The plenary session is moderated by Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of African Studies Irina Abramova.

Before the session, the Russian leader met with Azali Assoumani, chairman of the African Union and president of the Comoros, and Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission.