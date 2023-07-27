Foreign Minister of Rwanda to lead delegation of his country at Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. A Rwandan delegation headed by Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa summit. The plane with high-ranking representatives of the country landed at the Pulkovo airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, Biruta noted that Russia and Rwanda have strong relations based on common values. In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to the republic's constructive contribution to the work of intergovernmental structures such as the African Union, the East African Community, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development." TASS is the event’s official photo hosting agency and information partner, as well as the host of the second Russia-Africa media forum.