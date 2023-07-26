Ghanaian delegation arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. The Ghanaian delegation led by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in the Russia-Africa Summit, TASS reports.

The plane carrying the delegation landed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport.

The Ghanaian minister visited Moscow in late May, where he met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on the sidelines of an international security forum. Among other topics, key issues of security on the African continent were discussed.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-29, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums.