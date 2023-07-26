Ex-Austrian foreign minister to participate in Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Former Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Karin Kneissl will participate in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg according to the event’s program published on the forum’s website.

Kneissl will participate in a number of events, as well as moderate one of the sessions.

The former foreign minister traditionally takes part in major forums in Russia. In June, she spoke at the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).