Putin holding meeting with head of BRICS New Development Bank

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has started a meeting with President of BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.

The Russian president is holding on Wednesday a number of meetings with participants of the upcoming forum and summit Russia-Africa to take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. Earlier he had a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, while a meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is scheduled for the evening.

The second Russia-Africa summit are scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum to be held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi in October, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.