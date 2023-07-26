Ethiopian Prime Minister calls Russia a ‘brotherly’ nation

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Ethiopia and Russia are brotherly nations, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"We are extremely interested in the discussion of our bilateral relations and regional issues with a brotherly nation," Ahmed underscored. "This is my first visit to St. Petersburg, and I find it very beautiful. I know about the ties between Ethiopia and Russia in culture, diplomacy and politics. We have long-standing ties, passing through difficult times together, and I believe that this visit will contribute to strengthening our relations."

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia stated his intention to discuss bilateral and multilateral issues, including security, economic cooperation and trade.

"I hope that we will have a very fruitful discussion," Ahmed said. "We are very glad to be here together with other Africa leaders for participation in the summit."

Ahmed also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome the Ethiopian delegation received in St. Petersburg.

The meeting between Putin and Ahmed opened a series of contacts between the Russian leader and leaders of delegations arriving at the Russia-Africa forum and summit. Previously, Putin met with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia in 2019 in Sochi, during the first Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg’s Expoforum on July 27-29, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event’s informational partner and photo hosting agency.