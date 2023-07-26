Egyptian president arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. An Egyptian delegation headed by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in the Russia-Africa summit, according to a TASS reporter.

The presidential plane landed at Pulkovo Airport. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov earlier told reporters that the day the Egyptian leader arrived he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Egypt is part of a group of seven African countries that are working on a plan for a peaceful resolution to the situation around Ukraine. El-Sisi called for doubling down on international efforts to prevent and contain the economic impact of the crisis on the global economy and developing countries, which was affecting food, energy and financial markets. The group is supposed to continue consultations with Russia during the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is scheduled to run in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the upcoming one will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.