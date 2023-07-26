Russia poised to boost defense cooperation with all African countries, envoy says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to boost defense cooperation with the whole of Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Syria and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, told TASS.

"We are ready to boost defense cooperation, but it is a matter of sovereign choice by the countries," he said. "Many African nations have Soviet-made equipment in their arsenals," Bogdanov pointed out.

"We train a lot of personnel for intelligence services and agencies fighting against terrorism and ensuring security. This is where their interest lies," the senior Russian diplomat stressed, adding: "We are ready and we have good traditions."

The second Russia-Africa Summit will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum will take place on its sidelines. Just like the previous one, the event will be themed "For Peace, Security and Development."