St. Petersburg to hold main naval parade on July 30

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed to hold the main naval parade in St. Petersburg on July 30, to be followed by an artillery salute at 10:30 p.m., according to a corresponding decree.

"[I hereby decree] to commemorate the glorious victories of the Russian Navy, which made a significant contribution to the defense of the Motherland. I decree to hold the main naval parade in St. Petersburg on July 30, 2023, the Day of the Navy, and to fire an artillery salute at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time," the document said.

The preparations for and holding of the parade will be ensured by the Russian Defense Ministry and other federal executive bodies appointed by the government. The St. Petersburg government will be tasked with assisting in the organization of the event.

The date of the founding of the Russian Navy is considered to be October 30, 1696, when the Boyarskaya Duma (what the Russian parliament is based on - TASS), at the suggestion of Tsar Peter I, adopted a resolution on the creation of a regular fleet ("Sea ships to be").

The Day of the Russian Navy is celebrated on the last Sunday of July. This day is traditionally marked by ship parades, military sports festivals, and a showcase of fleet arms and equipment.