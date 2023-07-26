Russia strenuously condemns latest Quran burning incident in Denmark — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow resolutely denounces the latest incident involving the burning of a copy of the Quran, this time in Denmark, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"We firmly condemn this (Quran burning incident in Denmark - TASS) and similar extremist actions. Showing intolerance to any religion is inappropriate," she said.

"We have been witnessing a trend by religious radicals, feeling their impunity, in this or that European capital <…> to conduct, with maniacal persistence, crimes against Islam, desecrating the Holy Quran," the Russian diplomat noted, slamming such moves as a manifestation of aggressive barbarism and xenophobia.

Zakharova pledged that Russia would always "oppose attempts to humiliate the feelings of religious believers and such shameful human right violations" similar to those on display in Denmark. "Unless the authorities intervene to stop such antics, this will encourage radicalism to multiply <…>. It is ordinary citizens and staff at diplomatic missions who will have to suffer, regardless of their faith," Zakharova emphasized.

"We proceed from the [expectation] that the authorities in Denmark will cease condoning the incitement of interfaith hatred and will take all necessary measures against the radicals," she concluded.

Participants in an anti-Islam demonstration burned a copy of the Quran near the embassies of Egypt and Turkey in Copenhagen on July 25. A similar protest was held outside the Iraqi embassy on the previous day. The actions were organized by a group called Danish Patriots and sparked criticism across the Islamic world.