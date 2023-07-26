Somalia's delegation arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Somalia’s delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama has arrived in St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The delegation’s plane landed at Pulkovo Airport.

Earlier, Somalia announced the need for Russian grain supplies. According to the Russian embassy in Somalia, the humanitarian situation in the country remains tense despite international efforts to prevent mass starvation. In this regard, Mogadishu welcomed Moscow’s decision to provide grain to African countries free of charge, the embassy said.

Somalia’s security situation is also difficult. The Al-Shabaab group, created in Somalia in 2004, has been carrying out terrorist attacks since 2008. The group took control of large areas of the country by 2010 but in the summer of 2011, Al-Shabaab left Somalia’s capital and switched to guerrilla tactics. According to various estimates, Al-Shabaab has up to 10,000 militants.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out earlier that Moscow was ready to meet the Somalian army’s needs in terms of the fight against terrorism.