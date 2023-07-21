Russia-US strategic security dialogue impossible in near future — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A conversation on strategic security between Russia and the United States will ultimately be resumed, but not tomorrow, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"If you ask me whether it is possible to resume such a dialogue tomorrow, I will tell you ‘no," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "But such a dialogue will take place sooner or later."

According to the Russian diplomat, no conversation on strategic stability is possible until the Americans "change their anti-Russian policy." "They keep on hinting and conveying these thoughts to the embassy: we are ready to cooperate but only on problems of the New START Treaty. <…> They want only one thing - to peep inside our launching systems to see how many nuclear warheads we have. They don’t want to speak about anything else," he added.