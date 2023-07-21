Channel for prisoner exchange between Russia, US still in place — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A channel on issues of prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington is still in place, with communication on these matters continuing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I don’t know about any recent contacts on this matter, but the channel remains in place and these contacts will be continued at the appropriate time," he said.

Addressing the annual Aspen Security Forum, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said despite the differences and friction, his country was working with Russia on prisoner swaps.