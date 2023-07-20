Moscow requiring British diplomatic staff to give advance notice of travel within Russia

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. In response to London’s hostile policy, Moscow is requiring that British diplomatic staff stationed in Russia give advance notice before traveling within the country, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Earlier today, Tom Dodd, British interim charge d'affaires in Moscow, was summoned to the Russian diplomatic agency.

"The British side was informed of the decision, as a response measure to London’s hostile actions, including those hindering the normal operations of Russian foreign missions in the UK, to introduce a notification procedure for travel by staff of the British diplomatic missions within our country," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The Russian foreign policy agency explained that henceforth accredited staff of the UK embassy in Moscow (with the exception of the ambassador, the minister-counselor and the head of the consular department) and of the British consulate general in Yekaterinburg (except for the consul general) must submit notification of any travel beyond the 120-kilometer free movement zone at least five business days in advance. "The relevant document should contain information about the dates, purpose and type of trip, as well as planned business interactions, accompanying individuals, type of transport used, destinations to be visited, accommodations, and the trip itinerary," the statement noted.

The summoned British interim charge d'affaires was also told about the inadmissibility of London’s support for the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks.

"It was reiterated to the British side that any efforts by it aimed at continuing [London’s] destructive policy in international and bilateral affairs, and attempts to demonize our country and hinder the work of Russian foreign missions will inevitably receive a resolute response," the Russian diplomatic agency added.