Kremlin attributes Defense Ministry statement on Black Sea situation to grain deal demise

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement that Moscow will consider all vessels traversing the Black Sea bound for Ukrainian ports as carriers of military cargo is connected with the expiration of the Black Sea Initiative grain deal, and not with the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

When asked if the ministry’s statement could be considered a response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, he replied: "This statement is connected with the termination of the [grain] deal."

On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that effective at 12 midnight Moscow time on July 20, Russia, in connection with the termination of the grain deal, will consider all ships destined for Ukrainian ports traversing the Black Sea to be carriers of military cargo. The Defense Ministry clarified additionally that those countries under whose flags such vessels are sailing will be deemed to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kiev.