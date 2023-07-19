Russia ready to mutual visa-free trips of tourist groups with China — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready for mutual visa-free trips of tourist groups with China, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters.

"This issue [visa-free travelling for tourist groups - TASS] was considered at the meeting of the Russia-China intergovernmental commission. The Chinese side supported [that]. We are waiting for synchronous actions from the Chinese side; everything is ready from our side as well," Chernyshenko said.

Organized tourist groups to China exist now but barriers for Russian tourists should be completely lifted, he added.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development said earlier that visa-free group tours between Russia and China were planned to be launched by the end of July 2023.