Russia to start issuing electronic visas for tourists from friendly countries — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The mechanism of issuing electronic visas for tourists from friendly countries can go live in Russia in fall 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told reporters.

"We expect we will see this mechanism in service in the near future for our closest neighbors in friendly countries, for China and India in the first instance," the official said. "I believe it is to take place in fall," he said.

Russia approved the law in 2020, whereby issuance of electronic visas for nationals of 52 countries was to start in 2021. However, the operation of the law was suspended due to the pandemic. In fall 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to consider the restart of electronic visas for nationals of countries not included into the list of unfriendly ones.