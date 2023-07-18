UN turning blind eye on Kiev’s terror attacks — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other UN officials were turning a blind eye on terror attacks committed by Kiev under the guise of a humanitarian corridor, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Time after time, the UN secretary general and his employees have been blinking Kiev’s terror attacks and acts of sabotage," it said in a press statement.

"Under the guise of the humanitarian corridor and navigation organized under the Black Sea Initiative, the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime never stopped attacking Russian civilians and military facilities, thus, trampling on the ‘letter and spirit’ of the agreement, which, as is known, envisaged safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports," the ministry stressed.

According to the ministry, the UN Secretariat "has even failed to find the words of condolences" after Ukraine’s terror attack on the Crimean Bridge.