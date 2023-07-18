Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army group advancing in Zaporozhye area — regional head

MELITOPOL, July 18. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian army group advancing in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Tuesday.

"Last night, a reconnaissance group advanced [in the Zaporozhye area]. The group was detected and destroyed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the acting regional governor said, "in the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy increases the number of shelling attacks on our positions."