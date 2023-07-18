Peru not planning to apply for BRICS membership at present — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Peru does not plan to apply for BRICS membership at present, though it does not rule it out in the future, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Peru to the Russian Federation Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez told TASS on Tuesday.

"BRICS is not our prior target at the present moment, though in the future we will probably be interested," he said. "We believe that BRICS is very important, though not now, this is not our prior target," the diplomat added.

Earlier this month the Indian newspaper Business Standard reported citing own sources that five countries, including Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, will be accepted into BRICS at the summit in Johannesburg.

The summit of BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24.