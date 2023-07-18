West may bear more responsibility for Ukraine conflict than Zelensky — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Western countries may bear greater responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine than the country’s president, Vladimir Zelensky, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at a Security Council meeting.

"The West is prepared to commit any crime to retain its hegemony in global affairs. In order to, as [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell put it, assure by all means the preservation of ‘the garden,’ so that the others may continue to live in ‘the jungle,’" Polyansky pointed out. "And there are no principles that you are not willing to transgress to ensure that."

"I say this to ensure that you harbor no illusions about the fact that your countries, or to be more precise, your governments, bear even greater responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine than the Zelensky regime does," the diplomat said, "No matter how hard you may try to pose as the [noble] protectors of poor, unfortunate Ukraine, your actions give you away."