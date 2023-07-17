Total rupture of Moscow’s diplomatic relations with Washington, London unlikely — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia's diplomatic relations with the US and the UK are unlikely to be severed, as channels for dialogue are necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Does something (diplomatic relations - TASS) need to be severed completely? It's highly unlikely. The question probably hasn’t been formulated correctly, because even in the most acute moments you still need channels of dialogue. This does not mean that we will somehow develop and expand some kind of relations; that is out of the question now. But, channels for dialogue are still needed," he said in responding to inquiries as to whether the attack on the Crimean Bridge and the West’s ongoing arms deliveries to Kiev could be grounds for a complete rupture of Moscow's relations with Washington and London.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Russia is well aware of "how deep the coordination is" between the Kiev regime and the United States, as well as a number of European countries and NATO. "We are very well aware of the volume of information that Kiev obtains from both NATO and Washington on a regular basis; so, there are no illusions here," he added.

Two Ukrainian surface drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the early morning hours of Monday, the National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under the article "Act of Terrorism." The terrorist attack resulted in the deaths of two adults, a married couple from the Belgorod Region, and injuries to their minor child. As well, the bridge’s road surface was damaged.·Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since the morning. Train traffic has already resumed and a ferry crossing is now operating. Passenger cars will soon be able to transit to the mainland from Crimea, but trucks must take a northern detour through the new regions.