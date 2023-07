MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their phone talk on Saturday about preparations for the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, the Kremlin press office reported.

"The South African president informed about the preparations for the BRICS summit scheduled in Johannesburg on August 22-24," the press office said after the phone talk of both leaders held at the initiative of the South African side.