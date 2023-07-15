Moscow resolutely condemns Kiev’s attempts to attack Russian nuke plants – diplomat

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Moscow resolutely condemns Kiev’s plans to use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants that may cause a large-scale nuclear disaster in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

The Russian diplomat issued this statement in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack on the town of Kurchatov where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is located.

"We resolutely condemn Ukraine’s evil plans to actively use terrorist methods against Russian nuclear power plants, which may lead to a large-scale nuclear disaster in Europe. We call on the international community and the leadership of the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and the UN to pay close attention to Kiev’s irresponsible behavior and strongly condemn it," Zakharova said.

The Kiev regime has embarked upon the path of terrorism and the probable target of Ukraine’s drone provocation on July 14 was the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, the diplomat said.

"On July 14, an unmanned aerial vehicle fell and exploded in the town of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located. Thanks to the well-coordinated operation of the air defense forces protecting the station, critically important sites were not damaged. No one was hurt. However, the probable target of Ukraine’s new provocation was exactly the NPP, which again testifies that the Kiev regime has embarked upon the path of using nuclear terrorism methods," the diplomat said.

Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on July 14 that over the past night a Ukrainian drone had fallen in the town of Kurchatov where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located. The drone’s explosion damaged the facade and windows of an apartment building, with no one hurt in the attack. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that each time Russian air defense systems demonstrated their high efficiency.