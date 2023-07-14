More than 20 Ukrainian troops eliminated in Zaporozhye’s Rabotino last night — politician

MELITOPOL, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed more than 20 Ukrainian troops, who made a failed attempt to attack Russian positions near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye Region during the night, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Stand Together With Russia movement, told TASS on Friday.

"An attempt to storm Russian positions was made last night near the settlement of Rabotino, 20-odd people. The attempted assault was repulsed, the enemy was destroyed," Rogov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4, including in the Zaporozhye area. President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success in any area. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Ukrainian losses have exceeded 26,000 troops since the start of the counteroffensive.