Poland warns of symmetrical response to Russia’s closure of diplomatic institutions — PM

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Poland will take measures for a symmetrical response to the closure of Polish diplomatic institutions by Russia, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference on Friday.

"If we finally see Russia shutter our diplomatic facilities, we, in our turn, will give a mirror response," he said.

Authorities in Poland "have been in constant touch with diplomats who have been working in Russia and helping Poles residing there," Morawiecki emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to shut down Poland’s consular agency in the western Russian city of Smolensk. The Cabinet explained that the decision to close the agency had been taken in response to Warsaw’s unfriendly actions toward Moscow. In particular, these have included the illegal seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property in Poland and a significant reduction in Russia’s diplomatic presence in Poland.

"The Russian government order, approved as a retaliatory measure, will enable restoring parity between the consular facilities of Russia in Poland and those of Poland in Russia," the Cabinet elaborated.

Consular agencies are deemed to be consular institutions of the lowest level.