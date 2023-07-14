France's delivery of SCALP missiles to Ukraine marks escalation of conflict — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. France’s decision to deliver SCALP long-range missiles to Ukraine is a yet another step towards escalation of the conflict in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to questions from the International Affairs journal.

"Despite Russia’s evident ability to counter this threat, such actions constitute an evident and deliberate step towards further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict," she said, commenting on the French government’s decision.

"This piece of armament is the French counterpart of UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which are being successfully shot down by Russia’s missile defenses and are already being examined by Russian defense experts," the diplomat added.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced upon his arrival to the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11 that his country would provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons, without specifying their type. Later, AFP reported that the first ones of these missiles were arrived in Ukraine as the French leader was making the announcement.

According to Reuters, France intends to provide Ukraine with 50 SCALP missiles in total. They will be adjusted for use by Soviet-made aircraft.