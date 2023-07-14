Lavrov, Blinken participate in East Asia Summit ministerial meeting in Jakarta

JAKARTA /Indonesia/, July 14. /TASSD/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are jointly participating in a meeting of top diplomats from the East Asia Summit on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported.

All participants of the meeting are wearing traditional Indonesian shirts. Lavrov and Blinken are seated not far from each other, separated by the Philippine delegate.

Earlier in the day, the heads of national delegations were received by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.