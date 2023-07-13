Sweden’s accession to NATO ‘only a matter of time,’ says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Sweden’s accession to NATO is only a matter of time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Channel One on Thursday.

"The summit [in Vilnius] will probably be remembered as a summit of expansion. Finland has joined the alliance and Sweden is about to do the same, it’s only a matter of time," he pointed out.

An agreement between Stockholm and Ankara was brokered at a meeting between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the bloc’s summit in Vilnius on Monday. According to the agreement, Turkey will launch a process to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid. The six-point document says that Sweden has made the necessary amendments to its legislation, stepped up the fight against terrorist aspects of the activities of the Kurdistan Workers Party and resumed military exports to Turkey. Those were the goals that were set at a NATO summit in Madrid last year.