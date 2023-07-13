Russian forces thwart two Ukrainian attempts to cross Dnieper near Kherson

GENICHESK, July 13. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted two Ukrainian attempts to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson area, destroying three enemy boats and over 60 militants, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Thursday.

"Two enemy attempts to cross the Dnieper River near the settlements of Dachi and Antonovka were thwarted in the Kherson direction as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup. Three fast-speed boats and over 60 militants [of the Ukrainian armed forces] were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower. Two M777 howitzers, their teams and ammunition [were also destroyed]. The following casualties: ten Ukrainian militants were eliminated and three others received wounds of varying severity," the spokesman said.

In the island zone, two Ukrainian 120mm mortars with their crews were destroyed and in the Kakhovka direction two enemy fire emplacements near the settlements of Dudchany and Sablukovka were obliterated, he specified.