UN agencies follow orders from West, Kiev regarding Kakhovka dam breach — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. International humanitarian organizations have not come up with any principled assessment of the Kiev regime's blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru daily.

According to the minister, under the situation regarding this crime UN agencies are following instructions from the West and Kiev, limiting their role to ostensible attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need.

"As for the response of international humanitarian organizations to what happened, just as in the case of the sabotage of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and the terrorist act against the Nord Streams, no principled assessments were heard from them," Lavrov said.

"UN agencies limit their role to ostensible attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to the needy across the line of combat contact," he continued. "They know that this is unrealistic in the context of the military operation, but they are still trying to fulfil the political order of the West and the Kiev regime.".