MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Combat aircraft of Russia’s southern battlegroup delivered bombing and missile strikes against ten enemy sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev said on Wednesday.

"The battlegroup’s aircraft delivered bombing and missile strikes on ten enemy sites in the Soledar-Artyomovsk and Aleksandro-Kalinovo directions," the spokesman said in a video posted by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The battlegroup’s units repulsed attacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault groups and the enemy sustained heavy losses in its breakthrough attempt near the settlement of Vodyanoye, he said.

The crews of Russia’s Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on the amassed enemy manpower near Berkhovka while a Tornado multiple launch rocket system team wiped out a US-made M777 artillery system near Predtechino, the spokesman said.