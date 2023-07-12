Lavrov highlights priority need for deepening ties among Eurasian organizations

GORNO-ALTAYSK, July 12. /TASS/. Deepening multifaceted ties among such organizations as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is currently a top priority, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia plays a most active role in the activities of these organizations. Today, they have effectively prioritized the need to deepen multifaceted ties among various integration-oriented institutions active in Greater Eurasia," he noted in a video greeting to the participants in the Eurasian Forum of Young Diplomats, titled "Diplomacy of the New Multipolar World." "This is exactly the goal of the Russian president’s initiative to build a major Eurasian partnership. Work is already underway for the practical implementation of this idea, aimed at forming a common continent-wide zone of peace, security and practical cooperation," Lavrov added.

According to the top Russian diplomat, today one can see how "the unchallenged dominance of the collective West" is coming to an end. Meanwhile, in his words, "new development centers" in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America "are getting stronger and gaining momentum." "That said, the emergence of a fairer, more balanced and multipolar world order is a geopolitical reality that all participants in the international dialogue need to take into account," Lavrov went on to say.

In his view, it is particularly important to ensure that "the emerging multipolarity is not based on military, political and economic confrontation between the key global players, but on an agreed balance of interests; it should be based on cooperation rather than on rivalry."