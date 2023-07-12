Russian Su-34 bomber hammers Ukrainian army’s repair base in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber struck the repair base of a Ukrainian battalion in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Wednesday.

"During the battles in the Kupyansk direction, the crew of the Su-34 fighter-bomber from the Battlegroup West delivered an air strike against the deployment site and the repair base of the 28th separate rifle battalion near the settlement of Kolodeznoye," the spokesman said.

Russian troops also pushed the enemy back to its previous positions with the help of tanks and Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems near the community of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, he said.

"In the defense area of the 1st tank army near Novosyolovskoye, the enemy forces from the 32nd separate mechanized brigade made an attempt to attack the positions of our units. As a result of a combined strike by the battlegroup’s artillery, T-72B3 and T-80 tanks and Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems, the Ukrainian army units were stopped and pushed back to initial positions," the spokesman said.

As the spokesman specified, "the enemy’s total losses amounted to a platoon of personnel, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and a mortar."

In addition, the crews of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-28 assault helicopters delivered a strike against the amassed enemy manpower and military hardware from the 14th separate mechanized brigade and territorial defense units, the spokesman said.