Russia ready to assist development of peaceful atom industry in Indonesia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to share its advanced solutions in the peaceful nuclear industry with Indonesia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview to the country's Kompas newspaper.

"We are ready to share with you our advanced solutions in the peaceful nuclear industry, including the construction of modern NPPs of big and small capacity, the non-energy use of nuclear technology, development of nuclear infrastructure and training of personnel," the top Russian diplomat said.

In his words, Russiais convinced that an increase in supplies of Russian oil and oil products would contribute to Jakarta’s energy security.