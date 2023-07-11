Ukrainian troops attempt attacks in three directions over past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops made unsuccessful attempts to attack in three directions in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Tuesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian armed forces continued unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and south Donetsk directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated roughly 90 Ukrainian troops and four enemy tanks in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, he said.

"In those directions, the enemy lost as many as 90 personnel, four tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, a UK-made FH70 gun, two D-20 howitzers and two Msta-B howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 105 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 105 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns, D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks and neutralized an enemy subversive/reconnaissance group in that direction, the general reported.

Russian forces destroyed about 20 Ukrainian troops, two howitzers and a counter-battery radar in the Kupyansk area over the past day, he said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 20 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of Russia’s western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Timkovka, Novomlynsk, Kislovka, Olshana, Kotlyarovka and Krasnoye Pervoye in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.