Western weapons pipeline only accentuating pain in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Pumping more Western weapons into Ukraine will make no fundamental difference in the course of the special military operation, but will only make Ukraine’s fate that much more painful and difficult, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Commenting on France’s decision to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, he said, "These decisions cannot, have no ability to influence developments in the course of the special military operation. They can only aggravate the situation the Kiev regime finds itself in," he stressed.

It is not yet known what specific firing radius the French missiles have, but nonetheless such a decision demonstrates the misguided course that Paris has chosen to pursue, Peskov noted.

"We think that this is an erroneous decision, which is fraught with consequences for the Ukrainian side. Because, naturally, it will force us to take countermeasures," the Kremlin spokesman warned.