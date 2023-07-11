Russian forces advance in Kupyansk area, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces advanced towards the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in the past several days, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS.

"The Russian Armed Forces significantly advanced towards the city of Kupyansk. Several areas in the eastern part of the Kharkov Region were liberated," he said.

According to Marochko, the Russian forces’ advance is making "the Ukrainian occupation authorities" evacuate government agencies, while businessmen "are relocating their businesses to Western Ukraine."

On Monday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian Armed Forces had eliminated 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle in the Kupyansk area in the previous day.