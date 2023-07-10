Russia, Persian Gulf countries agree to cooperate in nuclear energy

DUBAI, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council member states have agreed to cooperate in the area of nuclear energy, according to a statement released after a meeting of ministers from the countries that took place in Moscow on Monday.

"The sides have agreed <…> to strengthen cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy, nuclear security, power industry, energy efficiency, renewable energy, production of green hydrogen, as well as technologies of low-carbon circular economy with the purpose of reducing emissions," said the statement that was published on the council’s website.