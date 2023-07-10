Russia notes importance of closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow thinks it is very important to maintain diplomatic ties and develop cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Monday.

"During the sixth round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue in Moscow, we have a unique opportunity to focus on issues of bilateral cooperation. The Russian side once again stresses the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia," the Russian foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

The top Russian diplomat noted that the positions of the two countries on a range of international issues coincide. "Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia show solidarity during their regular dialogues within various formats," he stressed.