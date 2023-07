MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow is alarmed by another hike of escalation in the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija that poses threat to the people of Serbia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"We are alarmed with the latest escalation of violence in the Serbian autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija," she said. "The situation is spiraling out of control posing a direct threat to the existence of Kosovo Serbs.".