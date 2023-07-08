US to bear responsibility for victims of cluster bombs it’s giving to Ukraine — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The US decision to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine means it is assuming the responsibility for the future casualties, senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.

"The US has essentially done this: a) acknowledged Kiev’s inability to achieve anything without using the most-condemned weapons, b) reiterated its readiness to kill civilians to continue military operations at any cost, c) assumed full responsibility for all future victims of these monstrous weapons," the lawmaker, who is a deputy speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said on Telegram.

"To be honest, it is no longer of any interest what the so-called civilized community will think about this. That is, a herd of accomplices of all the past crimes of the West, who are frightened by an imminent collapse of the unipolar world," Kosachev continued.