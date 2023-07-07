Ukrainian army increases rear groups in Krasny Liman, Kupyansk areas — LPR officer

LUGANSK, July 7. /TASS/. The command of the Ukrainian armed forces has been increasing the number of troops in several rear population centers in the Krasny Liman and Kupyansk areas in the zone of the special military operation, retired Colonel Andrey Marochko of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia told TASS.

"In a number of rear population centers in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman areas, an increase in the numbers of Ukraine’s armed formations was noted. The accumulation of manpower, arms and military hardware is being carefully camouflaged," he said, citing data by Russian intelligence.

Marochko noted that the adversary was dispersing in such a way so as to sustain minimal losses during strikes by Russian forces.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that in the Kupyansk area, Russian forces eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian troops and a M777 artillery system.