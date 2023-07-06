Finland to tighten entry rules for Russian students, business travelers — MFA

STOCKHOLM, July 6. /TASS/. Finland will tighten entry rules for Russian students, business travelers and property owners starting on July 10, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Finland will continue to impose restrictions on the travel by citizens of the Russian Federation <...>. Non-essential travel by Russian citizens to Finland and through Finland to the rest of the Schengen area will continue to be restricted for the time being. At the same time, restrictions will be tightened for business travelers, property owners and students," the statement reads.

According to the document, "business travelers will only be allowed to travel to Finland, i.e. transit to other countries will be prohibited."

Property owners "will also be required to provide grounds for their personal presence." Students "will only be allowed to participate in programs leading to a degree or studies completed as part of a degree." "This will exclude participation in courses," the ministry added.

"The new restrictions will enter into force on July 10, 2023, at 00:00 and will remain in effect until further notice," the statement said.