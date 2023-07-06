Russia taking all measures to protect children during its special operation — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is taking all possible measures to protect children and avoid the destruction of hospitals and schools during its special military operation, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

"Regardless of any reports, Russia reiterates its unfailing commitment to the protection of children in armed conflicts, in particular, during the special military operation. We are taking all systemic measures to prevent children’s deaths and damage to hospitals and schools. Russia has always demonstrated its opened for cooperation with the United Nations on this matter," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the issue of children in armed conflicts.

Last week, the United Nations on behalf of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented a report on children in armed conflicts, including in Ukraine. The report listed Russia as a country allegedly committing crimes against children. Ukraine was not put on this list although the report provided data on the death of children as a result of the Ukrainian military’s actions.