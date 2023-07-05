Sixty-eight civilians injured in Ukrainian shelling of Makeyevka

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. The number of civilians, who were injured in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling of the city by the Ukrainian armed forces, has risen to 68, the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Sixty-eight civilians suffered various wounds. Among them are three children - girls born in 2020 and 2009, and a boy born in 2016," the mission said, adding that a man born in 1961 was killed in the attack.

It was previously reported about 41 casualties.

Ukrainian forces launched a strike on Makeyevka on Tuesday evening. According to the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) were used for shelling. As a result of the attack, 40 apartment buildings, 12 secondary education institutions, 13 kindergartens, 4 sports facilities, 13 social facilities, 2 fire stations, and 9 medical facilities were damaged.