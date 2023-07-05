Over 30 residential buildings damaged in Belgorod Region in Ukrainian shelling

BELGOROD, July 5. /TASS/. More than 30 residential buildings and 11 vehicles have been damaged in the town of Valuyki in the Belgorod Region as a result of shelling from Grad multiple rocket launchers by the Ukrainian armed forces on Wednesday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that power had been partially restored to several streets.

"According to preliminary findings from door-to-door visits, damage to 33 private households and 11 vehicles has been recorded," the governor wrote, pointing out that all services were being provided on site.

According to Gladkov, the power supply has been partially restored to several streets, but this work is still ongoing.

The Belgorod Region’s governor reported earlier that a female resident of Valuyki was injured in the shelling and a power line was damaged.