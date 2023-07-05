Ukrainian shelling of Valuiki in Russia’s Belgorod Region leaves woman injured — governor

BELGOROD, July 5. /TASS/. A woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her chest as Ukrainian troops shelled the Belgorod Region’s southernmost town of Valuiki, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"The town of Valuiki was shelled for more than an hour. Air defenses shot down three rockets targeting the town and an unmanned aerial vehicle. Another 12 projectiles were fired on a private residential area from the Grad multiple launch rocket system, sending a woman to the Valuiki central district hospital with shrapnel wounds to her chest. She is being given the necessary medical assistance," the Belgorod Region governor said.

According to preliminary reports, eight private homes and a power transmission line were damaged in the shelling. "Emergency services are working at the scene," Gladkov added.